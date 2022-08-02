What makes an effective TV ad? The most effective TV commercials are created so that the audience remembers not only the ad but also the brand and the message behind the ad.

Your TV commercials must spark a connection with your brand and your audience. Without that connection, your brand likely won’t be remembered, even if people recognize the commercial itself. A memorable commercial doesn’t equal an effective commercial.

How do you create a TV commercial that is both memorable and effective? Think of a TV commercial you remember. Examples of effective commercials include Betty White Snickers commercial, Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” or the Hershey Kisses Jingle Bells. What is it about these ads that grab our attention?

As you read the tips below, keep these memorable commercials in mind.

5 Tips for Creating an Effective TV Commercial

Represent Your Brand Clearly Using both verbal and visual cues, your brand’s name, logo and perhaps even the product itself should be conveyed throughout the commercial. Don’t be secretive and wait until the end of the ad to show your brand’s face. But do be tasteful about it. Create a Storyline or Jingle The best commercials don’t just sell a product or service; they tell a story. Whether it is a heartfelt story, a dose of humor or satire, create a storyline to which your audience can relate and connect. Additionally, a catchy jingle can aid in how effective and memorable your TV commercial is. Develop a Signature Character or Theme

Each of the example commercials listed above aren’t simply one-off ads. Instead, they are a series of ads that carry the same them or characters throughout. These characters or themes will fortify the audience’s connection with your brand, and the audience will likely seek out this brand when they need it. The idea is not necessarily to sell a product immediately but rather to be the go-to product when the consumer is ready to buy. Keep it Simple You only have 30 to 60 seconds to get your message across and form a connection with your audience. Keep the overall concept and storyline of your commercial simple. Don’t Cut Corners

Quality is an essential element of an effective TV ad. Quality doesn’t necessarily mean you have to empty your pockets on the production of one ad. But do utilize a professional film production team to ensure the quality of your commercial.

As with any marketing campaign, you must begin with a solid strategy. If you don’t have a clear picture of your brand’s messaging strategy, you are not ready to create a TV commercial. Instead, spend time developing a clear strategy that can be the foundation of your entire marketing campaign, including TV ads.