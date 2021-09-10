Introduction of Industrial Sector

Importance of Industrial Sector in Economic Development or Industrial Development Plays a Vital Role in the Economics

Industrial Sector is of great importance for economic development of country. It is historical fact that countries with strong industrial sector have showed more economic growth and development industrial sector have shows improvement in national income and promoted living standard of population.

Industrial development plays a pivotal role in economic uplift. It raises the productive capacity of the people and creates ever-increasing employment opportunities. The people thus can have more goods and service: leisure and better health denied the previous generations.

Industrial development reduces dependence on agricultural exports to earn badly-needed foreign exchange. An industrialized nation is always economically stronger and thus capable of defending itself against any aggression.

· Definition of Industrial Sector

“Industry refers to that sector of economy which is related with manufacturing and production of different products”

· Main Industries in Pakistan

Following are the main industries of our country

Textile Industry

Sports Industry

Sugar Industry

Cement Industry

Fertilizer Industry

Basic Facts and Figures

The growth rate of industrial sector for the year 2009-2010 remained 4.9 percent %

Industrial sector contribution to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the year 2009-2010 Remained 18.5%

Industrial Sector is second largest sector of our economy.

At the time of independence we had only 34 Industrial Units.

Industrial Sector of Pakistan

Industrial Sector is the second largest individual sector of the economy accounting for 24% of the GDP. The activity in the manufacturing sector is comprised of large, medium and small-scale. The industrial Production growth rate during the year 2005 remained 6%. Large scale manufacturing growth rate is 19.9%.

Most of the present economic problems in Pakistan are ultimately linked to the slow pace of industrial development. Rapid industrialization is considered by the economic exports as the sovereign remedy to put our economy on a sound basis.

Importance of Industrial Sector in Pakistan or Role of Industrial Sector In economic Development

Increase in National Income:

Industrial sector also contributes in gross domestic product (GDP) of country According to year 2004-05 the contribution of industrial sector in GDP is 18.3 Percent. So in this ways this sector increases national GDP.

Development of industrial sector means more investment, employment and production. Increase in production will increase the national income. If we study the history of economic development we find that the growth in national income and per capita income has been accompanied by a relative decline in their dependence on agriculture. At present the share of industrial sector to GDP is 6.8%.

Higher standard of Living

Industrialization helps in increasing the value of output per worker. The income of the labor, due to higher productivity increases. The rise in income raises the living standard of the people.

Economic Stability:

Industrial sector also helps government to stabilize price in country when goods are available in sufficient quantity, there is n0 change of increasing prices of these items.

Industrialization is the best way of providing economic stability to the country. A nation which depends upon the production and export of raw material alone cannot achieve a rapid rate people.

Improvement in balance of payments

Industrial sector earns a good amount of foreign exchange for the country which is used for repairing national debt and for imp0rtant of machinery etc.

Industrialization brings structural changes in the pattern of foreign trade of the country. It helps in increasing the export of manufactured goods and thus earns foreign exchange. On the other hand The processing of raw material at home curtails the import of goods and thereby helps in conserving foreign exchange.

Agricultural Development

Industrial Sector is also important and helpful in agricultural development. Because it provides fertilizers pesticides, seeds, machinery etc, agricultural sector these things promotes agricultural development

Industrialization provides machinery like tractors, thrashers, harvesters, bulldozers, aerial spray etc.. to be used in the farm sector. The increased use of modem inputs has increased the yield of crops per hectare. The increase in the income of the farmers has given boost to economic development in the country.

More Exports

Industrial Sector plays very important role in increasing exports of country major exports of our industrial sector are

Textile Items

Sports Goods

Leather. Etc

Increase in Employment

Industrial Sector provides employment to majority of population. This sector provides employment to both skilled and unskilled labour. According to one estimate more that 50% of total labor force is employed in industry.

Pakistan is a developing country and there population growth rate is 1.573% in 2011. but the rate of increase in G.N.P is relatively low, therefore, there is general unemployment (25 %) in 2009, and disguised unemployment is increase in agriculture sector. Developed industrial sector can absorb millions of unemployed which will increase not only the income level but also the standard of living.

Modern Defense

Modem defense cannot be put on a sound footing unless its basic needs are met from within the country itself and these basic needs are mainly supplied by modem industry, in the present times it have become more important as we surrounded by enemies.

Stimulates progress of other industries

Development of one industry leads to the development and expansion of other industries. For instance.. The construction of a transistor radio plant develops the small battery industry (backward linkage). The construction of milk processing plants adds to its line of production ice cream. Cone cream plants, etc…

Promotes Specialization

Industrialization promotes specialization of labor. The division of work increases the marginal value product of labor. The income of worker in the industrial sector is therefore, higher than that of a worker in agricultural sector.

Increased Saving and Investment

Industrialization increases the income of the workers. It enhances their capacity to save. The voluntary savings stimulate industrial growth and by cumulative effect lead to further expansion of industry.

Large scope for Technological progress

Industrialization provides larger scope for on the job-training and technological progress. The use of advanced technology increases the scale of production, reduces cost of production. Improves quality of the product and helps in widening of the market.

Increase in the Government Revenue

Industrial sector increases revenue of Government because industrial sector pays different type of taxes to government like

Excise Duty

Custom Duty

Corporate Tax

Sales Tax

Industrialization increases the supply of goods both for internal and external markets. The export of goods provides foreign exchange. The customs excise duties and other taxes levied on the production of goods increase the revenue of the state.

Easy to control Industrial Activity

The industrial activity compared to agricultural is easy to control. The industrial production can be expanded or cut down according to the price, cost and demand of the product.

Reduction in the Rate of population Growth

Industrialization leads to migration of surplus labor from farm sector to the industries mostly situated in urban centers. In cities, improved facilities of sanitation and health care are available. People through the adoption of family planning measures, reduce the rate of population growth.

Diversification of Economy

Industrialization eliminates dependence on agriculture only. By exporting finished and industrial goods we can earn a lot of money as compared to exporting raw materials.

Import Substitutes

With developed industrial sector we cannot only produce substitute of imported goods but we can export them to other countries. Therefore dependence on other countries and deficit in balance of trade and balance of payments can be decreased and we may be able to save foreign exchange.

Extension of Market

Extension of market depends on the quantity of demand. There is a demand of finished products within and outside the country. With increase in industrial production we can supply goods to far-off places and to other countries and extend market which may help in economic development.

Increase in Rate of Economic Development

Agriculture, minerals, transport and communication trade and other sector of the economy mainly depend on industrial sector. Developed industrial sector means development and economic welfare of the individuals.

Change in people’s Attitude

In an agrarian country people in general are illiterate. Customary traditional and backward in thinking industrial starts running on the path of development.

Political Stability

In international market, those countries are enjoying higher living standards which we industrially developed. They not only receive higher prices for their exports and earn foreign exchange but their financial and political condition also become more stable.

Increase in social welfare

Industrial sector is also plays great role in social welfare this sector meets different needs of society like food and fiber requirement of population.

Industrial development increases the revenue of the government which is spent on the welfare of people. New roads, dams, buildings and parks are constructed.

Use of Raw Material

Due to industrialization in Pakistan now cotton and sugarcane is used in the domestic industries. It has increased the income of the people and there is no need to export the raw material.

Reduces Imports

Imports of country can be reduced by establishing industries of those goods that are being imported from other countries in this way national foreign exchange service can be saved.

Scale of Production

Increased Production will expand the scale of production with the result cost of production will be decreased and the profit will be increased for the business people.

Efficiency of Labour

Industries will make the people hardworking and will go a long way to increase their efficiency.

National Defense Requirement

Industrial Sector also meets national Defense requirement. Defense is very important requirement of every country industrial sector provide modern arms and other equipment’s for defense.

Conclusion of Importance of Industrial Sector

From the above discussion it is clear that no doubt Industrial sector has much importance for economic development without industrial sector no country can make progress in this modern world.

What is Causes of Industrial backwardness in Pakistan?

Ans:

Causes of industrial backwardness in Pakistan are different types and nature these problems can be solved with sincere efforts of governments

SME, s Promotion

Our country is developing country and we should establish small and medium enterprises (SME) Instead of large scale because we have less finance to run large scale industry.

Optimum Diversification

We should establish every type of industry in every line so that we will be able to produce every product in our country and in this we can maximum Imports.

Labor Intensive Industries

Our Country should establish labor intensive industries instead of capital intensive industries because we have cheap labor and we have shortage of capital.

Use Foreign AID

Government should obtain maximum foreign AID to compensate low rate of saving so that maximum investment will take place in country.

Tax Concessions

Governments should charge Minimum taxes from industrialists. So that they may not be discount maximum tax concessions should be given to businessman.

Industrial Cities & Loons

Government should establish maximum industrial cities and zones where every facility should be provided to industrialists easily and at low rates.

Offer Peaceful Environment

Government should maintain law and order in country so that security of life and property will be given to business and they will fed comfortable and will be ready to invest in country.

National Saving Promotion

Governments Should Promote saving Culture in the Country by introducing different attractive schemes to public of country.

Optimum Credit Facility

Government should provide maximum credit facility to businessman so that they will be able to meet there all financial needs and carry on their business.

Foreign Investment promotion

Governments should attract foreign investment by giving maximum facilities to foreign investments. In this way deficiency of investment can be made up.

Conclusion

It the above steps are taken by the government sincerely and at the proper time and with full commitment. Maximum problems of the industrial sector will be solved.