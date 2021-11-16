The importance of water in our daily lives.

All plants and animals need water to survive. There can be no life on earth without water. Why is water so important? Because 60 percent of our body weight is made up of water. Our bodies use water in all the cells, organs, and tissues, to help regulate body temperature and maintain other bodily functions. Because our bodies lose water through breathing, sweating, and digestion, it’s crucial to rehydrate and replace water by drinking fluids and eating foods that contain water.

Let’s look at all the ways water impacts our lives…

Water helps by creating saliva

Water is the main component of saliva. It’s critical for breaking down solid food and keeping your mouth healthy. If you find your mouth is drier than usual, increase your water intake. If that doesn’t work, see your doctor

It regulates body temperature

Staying hydrated is critical to maintaining a normal body temperature. Our bodies lose water when we sweat, and in hot environments. Sweat keeps our bodies cool, but our body temperatures will go up if we don’t replenish the water we lose. That lack of water causes dehydration, which in turn causes levels of electrolytes and plasma to drop

Water aids cognitive functions

Proper hydration is crucial to staying in good cognitive shape. Research has shown that inadequate water intake can negatively impact our focus, alertness, and short-term memory

Water protects the tissues, spinal cord, and joints

Water helps lubricate and cushion our joints, spinal cord, and tissues. This helps us to be more physically active, and reduces the discomfort caused by conditions such as arthritis

It helps excrete the waste in our bodies through perspiration, urination, and defecation

Our bodies use water to sweat, urinate, and pass healthy bowel movements. We all need water to replenish fluids lost from sweating. We also need water in our systems to have healthy stools and avoid constipation. Drinking enough water helps our kidneys to work more efficiently thus preventing kidney stones

Water maximizes our physical performance

Drinking plenty of water while working out, taking part in sports or just being on the move, is essential. Keeping ourselves hydrated also affects our strength, power, and endurance

It helps to boost our energy levels

Drinking water helps to boost our metabolic rate. This boost has a positive impact on our energy levels. Drinking 500 milliliters of water can boost the metabolic rate by 30 percent in both men and women, one study has found. Negative effects of exercising in the heat, without staying hydrated, can result in serious medical incidents. In fact, extreme dehydration can cause seizures, and sometimes, even death.

Water prevents overall dehydration

Dehydration is the result of the body being deprived of adequate water. And, since water is critical for the successful functioning of many bodily functions, dehydration can be very dangerous. Even leading to fatal consequences. Severe dehydration can lead to serious outcomes, including:

swelling in the brain

kidney failure

seizures

Make sure to drink enough water to replace what’s lost through sweating, urination, and bowel movements, to avoid dehydration.

The importance of water.





It’s pretty obvious that having adequate water in your body is critical to nearly every part of it. Not only will maintaining your recommended daily intake help you to maintain your current state of good health, it could also improve it in the long run. The amount of water you need will depend on the environment and climate you live in, how physically active you are, and whether you are suffering from an illness, ailment or any other health problems.

Here are some ways to make sure that you drink enough water:

Carry a water bottle with you wherever you go. Keep taking sips from it as and when you feel the need

Track your water intake. Make sure you consume the optimum amount every day, which is a minimum of half your body weight, in ounces/milligrams